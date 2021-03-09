Housemaid killed following 'rape' in Cumilla, one arrested

Police have arrested a young man named Rezaul Karim on charges of raping and killing a housemaid in Cumilla at Dadhikhala village in Madhabpur union of Brahmanpara upazila, reports UNB.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested in a case filed by the victim's mother under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act at Comilla Kotwali Model Police Station on charges of rape, murder and attempted disappearance.

According to the case statement, Rezaul raped and killed the victim after appointing her as a housemaid in his house.

The victim's mother said,"Rezaul visited our house on 9 February and offered my daughter a job as a housemaid in his house. We agreed on the words of Rezaul Karim and Babul Mia thinking about the economic insolvency of the family."