Housewife killed for dowry in Magura

A newly wed-housewife was strangled to death allegedly by her in-laws for dowry at Jagodal Rupati in Sadar upazila of Magura district on Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Salma Khatun, 19, daughter of Yeanur Hossain of Amuria village in Sadar upazila.

Quoting victim’s aunt Jotsna Begum, Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Salma was married to Munshi, 22, son of Alamgir Hossain, five months back and since then they did not allow her to visit the house of her parents.