Housewife stripped, molested in Noakhali, one detained

A housewife in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila was allegedly molested by some local miscreants in Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila recently and a video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, reports UNB.

Five youths including Delwar, chief of the local Delwar force and his assistants Badal, Kalam and Abdur Rahim, molested the housewife 20-25 days ago. Begumganj police arrested Abdur Rahim and are looking for others.