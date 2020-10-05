Housewife stripped, molested in Noakhali, one detained

A housewife in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila was allegedly molested by some local miscreants in Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila recently and a video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, reports UNB.
Five youths including Delwar, chief of the local Delwar force and his assistants Badal, Kalam and Abdur Rahim, molested the housewife 20-25 days ago. Begumganj police arrested Abdur Rahim and are looking for others.
The accused stripped the housewife naked and beat her despite her crying for mercy.
A video of the incident came to the notice of district superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Alamgir Hossain and he directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Begumganj model police station Harun Aur Rashid Chowdhury to take action in this regard.
SP Alamgir Hossain said police found her at her father's house on Sunday evening.
However, she could not confirm the exact date of the incident that took place.
Five police units are conducting operations to detained the rest of the accused.