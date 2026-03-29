Human Trafficking Act
Masud Uddin on 6-day remand
The court has granted a six-day remand for former army officer and former Member of Parliament from Feni-3, Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, in a case filed under the Human Trafficking Act with Paltan police station in the capital.
After hearing the police petition, Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jashita Islam issued the order today, Sunday.
According to court-related sources, Masud Uddin Chowdhury was produced before the court at 2:00 pm.
Sub inspector (SI) Md Raihanur Rahman of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed a petition seeking a seven-day remand for Masud Uddin Chowdhury in this case.
The Public Prosecutor argued in favour of the remand on behalf of the state, while the defence lawyer sought cancellation of the remand and argued for bail.
After hearing both sides, the court granted a six-day remand for the accused.
Masud Uddin Chowdhury, known as one of the key actors of 1/11, was arrested by DB from his residence in Dhaka last Monday night.
Later, on Tuesday, he was taken on a five-day remand through the court in a human trafficking-related case filed with Paltan police station.
After completion of that remand, he was produced before the court today. In the same case, DB has now secured a second round of remand for him.
In the petition for the second remand, it was stated that the accused was interrogated with utmost caution during the five-day remand.
However, due to shortage of time, full information could not be obtained from him. Therefore, it is necessary to take the accused on remand again for further interrogation.