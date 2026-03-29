Masud Uddin on 6-day remand

The court has granted a six-day remand for former army officer and former Member of Parliament from Feni-3, Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, in a case filed under the Human Trafficking Act with Paltan police station in the capital.

After hearing the police petition, Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jashita Islam issued the order today, Sunday.

According to court-related sources, Masud Uddin Chowdhury was produced before the court at 2:00 pm.

Sub inspector (SI) Md Raihanur Rahman of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed a petition seeking a seven-day remand for Masud Uddin Chowdhury in this case.

The Public Prosecutor argued in favour of the remand on behalf of the state, while the defence lawyer sought cancellation of the remand and argued for bail.

After hearing both sides, the court granted a six-day remand for the accused.