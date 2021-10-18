‘When they set my house on fire, I was hiding with my child in the field'

Kiron Rani cried, “It is better to die than live in this country. Nothing is left. They took everything including my gold ornaments away.”
Nayan Rani has bought many things for her daughter’s wedding. But the miscreants looted everything from her home, including saris, gold ornaments and Tk 100,000.
Rangpur police superintendent Biplop Kumar Sarkar said, all attackers will be brought to book. They attacked, looted, and set fire to the houses like Pakistani forces during the country's liberation war in 1971. Police have detained 40 people so far over the incident.