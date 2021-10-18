‘When they set my house on fire, I was hiding with my child in the field'

Bikel Roy, a resident of Borokarimpur village in Pirganj, Rangpur, was hiding with his child in a nearby field to escape from the fire miscreants had set to his house Sunday night.

“They have taken away all our money. There is nothing for my child to eat,” Bikel lamented.

Like Bikel, 15 families of Borokarimpur village are now living under the open sky as their houses were torched by a group of miscreants on Sunday night over a Facebook post.