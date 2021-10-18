Crime and Law

Arson attack in Pirganj

‘When they set my house on fire, I was hiding with my child in the field'

Staff Correspondent
Rangpur
default-image

Bikel Roy, a resident of Borokarimpur village in Pirganj, Rangpur, was hiding with his child in a nearby field to escape from the fire miscreants had set to his house Sunday night.

“They have taken away all our money. There is nothing for my child to eat,” Bikel lamented.

Like Bikel, 15 families of Borokarimpur village are now living under the open sky as their houses were torched by a group of miscreants on Sunday night over a Facebook post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
default-image

Kiron Rani cried, “It is better to die than live in this country. Nothing is left. They took everything including my gold ornaments away.”

Nayan Rani has bought many things for her daughter’s wedding. But the miscreants looted everything from her home, including saris, gold ornaments and Tk 100,000.

Advertisement

Rangpur police superintendent Biplop Kumar Sarkar said, all attackers will be brought to book. They attacked, looted, and set fire to the houses like Pakistani forces during the country's liberation war in 1971. Police have detained 40 people so far over the incident.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement