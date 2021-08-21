I will go crazy: Pori Moni

Earlier, Pori Moni was produced before court from the custody at 2.50pm. At the court, Pori Moni’s lawyer appealed to the court for the permission to talk to her for legal consultation. They also mentioned that it is their client’s legal right and they would not appeal for her bail.

However, Abdullah Abu, public prosecutor, opposed the appeal for permission to speak to Pori Moni for legal consultation. He told the court, “The case is still under investigation. The accused did not get bail either. Under the circumstances, I appeal that Pori Moni not be allowed to talk to her lawyer.” Later, the court rejected the appeal for the permission to talk with Pori Moni.