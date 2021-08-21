I will go crazy: Pori Moni

After the hearing, Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat told journalists, "Pori Moni has been remanded repeatedly. I am saying again and again that Pori Moni is physically ill. She is physically and mentally disturbed. She told me that she would go crazy.”
Earlier, Pori Moni was produced before court from the custody at 2.50pm. At the court, Pori Moni’s lawyer appealed to the court for the permission to talk to her for legal consultation. They also mentioned that it is their client’s legal right and they would not appeal for her bail.
However, Abdullah Abu, public prosecutor, opposed the appeal for permission to speak to Pori Moni for legal consultation. He told the court, “The case is still under investigation. The accused did not get bail either. Under the circumstances, I appeal that Pori Moni not be allowed to talk to her lawyer.” Later, the court rejected the appeal for the permission to talk with Pori Moni.
Nilanjana Rifat met with Pori Moni after the judge left the court room. Pori Moni protested, “Why didn’t you appeal for my bail? I am going crazy. You should appeal for my bail instead of the permission to talk to me. Don’t you understand how much I am suffering?"
On the same day, Kazi Golam Mostafa, investigating officer of the case filed under the Narcotics Act at Banani police station, produced Pori Moni before the court after a one-day remand in the third phase. He then requested to keep Pori Moni in detention till the end of the investigation.
The investigation officer told the court, “The accused has provided us with some important information about the case. The data provided by her is being verified now. Therefore, I think it is necessary to keep her in jail till the investigation is completed.”
Earlier on Earlier on 4 August, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed to have arrested film actress Pori Moni in possession of foreign liquor from her Banani residence in Dhaka. After the arrest, she was taken to the RAB headquarters.
Later on 10 August, she was produced before the court on 10 August after a four-day remand and the court granted permission for her to be taken for another two-day remand.