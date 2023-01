Tipped off, two patrol teams of BGB conducted a raid at Kharangkhali at midnight. At that time, a man who was trying to cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar took to his heels after seeing them.

Later, the BGB teams found the crystal meth and yaba pills wrapped in a cloth at the spot.

Although the BGB men were hot on the trail of potential drug smugglers, they could not detain anyone in connection with the seizure of the illegal drugs, Iftekhar said.