We are investigating the case with utmost importance: RAB director

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is trying to unravell the motive behind the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi and bring those involved in the murder to book with utmost importance, reports UNB.

“We have sent the samples of 25 suspected people for DNA test and other evidence in USA. The USA in its report revealed that the DNA tests found involvement of two more people outside the 25 suspected people and still they are on the run. This is the main reason behind delay in the submission of the probe report,” said RAB's legal and media wing director Khandaker Al Moin.