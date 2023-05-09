Ex-Hefazat leader Mamunul gets bail in 3 more cases

Some 41 cases were filed against the former Hefazat leader. With these, Mamunul secured bail in 20 cases in total.

Of the 41 cases, four were filed at Motijheel police station, nine with Paltan police station, three with Sonargaon police station, three with Siddhirganj police station, eight with Hathazari model police station, one each with Khulna’s Sonadanga police station, Cumilla’s Chandina police station, Bhatara police station and Mohammadpur police station, five with Darus Salam police station and three with Mirpur model police station.

Besides, two more cases were filed at Dhaka Special Tribunal.

He was arrested from Mohammadpur Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasha on 18 April 2021 and since then he is in jail.