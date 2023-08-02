JMB man arrested from Dhaka’s Bishwa Road area: ATU

Members of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested a fugitive member of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) during a raid on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off, an ATU team conducted the raid at Kuril Bishwa Road area of Bhatara Police Station in the capital and made the arrest, according to an official press release.

The arrestee is Md Monowar Hossain, who was wanted in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act at Hathazari Police Station in Chattogram. The case is currently pending in court, said the release. Monowar had been hiding under a pseudonym in different parts of the country for about 12 years. During primary interrogation, Monowar confessed to involvement in spreading militancy and engaging in subversive activities against the state, as per the release.