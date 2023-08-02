JMB man arrested from Dhaka’s Bishwa Road area: ATU

Members of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested a fugitive member of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) during a raid on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off, an ATU team conducted the raid at Kuril Bishwa Road area of Bhatara Police Station in the capital and made the arrest, according to an official press release.
The arrestee is Md Monowar Hossain, who was wanted in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act at Hathazari Police Station in Chattogram. The case is currently pending in court, said the release. Monowar had been hiding under a pseudonym in different parts of the country for about 12 years. During primary interrogation, Monowar confessed to involvement in spreading militancy and engaging in subversive activities against the state, as per the release.
In another operation, ATU arrested two members of an online fraud gang from Boalia Police Station area of Rajshahi. The arrestees were identified as Khondoker Md Mahbubur Rashid, 42, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 44. During the operation, a laptop, two mobile phones, and various relevant documents used in their criminal activities were seized, according to the press release.
The arrestees had been part of an organized crime group that used an app called “Exness App” to scam people and conducted money transactions through financial service providers (cash, bKash, Rocket, etc.) and bank accounts.
The money was later converted into dollars through illegal e-transactions and smuggled abroad, resulting in a huge amount of money being illegally siphoned off, the press release added.
A case has been registered against the arrestees under the Digital Security Act at Boalia Police Station.