3 arrested on suspicion of robbery in Adabor and Mohammadpur

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested in separate drives three persons on suspicion of robbery conducted in Adabor and Mohammadpur areas in the capital on Thursday.

The RAB recovered six samurai axes and a Chinese axe during the drive.

The arrestees have been identified as Shubho Hawladar, 21, Md Rohan, 20, and Abdullah Hossain alias Maidul, 25.

The RAB-2 confirmed the matter in a press release on Friday.

It says a team of RAB-2 was tipped off that a group of robbers was gathering in the Adabor area for robbery. Acting on that tip off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a special raid in the area. Sensing their presence, the members of the gang tried to run away.

The RAB members arrested Shubho Hawladar and Rohan. Some four to five others somehow managed to flee, it added.