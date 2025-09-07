Former NBR official Matiur allowed secret meeting, 11 policemen suspended

Police were escorting former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman from the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court back to Kishoreganj prison. He has been at the centre of controversy after his son purchased a goat for Tk 1.5 million. During the midday meal break, the police escort stopped at a restaurant.

Allegations have since emerged that the police members, in exchange for bribes, permitted Matiur to hold a secret meeting in a private cabin of the restaurant with another individual.

The incident occurred on 12 August at a restaurant, Nirala Haddi, at Syednagar of Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi, along the Dhaka–Sylhet highway.