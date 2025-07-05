Six more arrested over murder of mother, two children in Cumilla
Six more people have been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the murder of a mother and her two children in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla. They were arrested today, Saturday, from the Banasree area of Dhaka.
Mahmudul Hasan, company commander of CPC-2 Cumilla of RAB-11, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo around 2:00pm today.
He said that six people have been arrested from Banasree in Dhaka in connection with the triple murder. They fled the area after the killing. The details of the incident will be shared at a press briefing at 5:00pm today at the RAB media center in Dhaka, he added.
Later, the arrested individuals will be handed over to the Bangra Bazar police station in Muradnagar.
Meanwhile, two people were detained in a joint operation by the army and police last night. They have also been shown as arrested in the murder case and were sent to the Cumilla court this afternoon. So far, a total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
About 39 hours after the murders, a case was filed at midnight last night. The case names 38 people as accused, along with 20-25 unidentified individuals.
Around 9:00am on Thursday, three members of the same family were brutally killed in Koribari village in Muradnagar.
The victims were Roksana Begum alias Ruby, 53, wife of Khalilur Rahman alias Jewel; their son Russell Mia, 35; and their daughter Taspiya Akhter alias Jonaki, 29. Roksana’s other daughter, Ruma Akhter, 27, was critically injured in the attack. She was initially admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital in critical condition. When her condition worsened at night, she was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Around 9:00pm last night, Roksana’s elder daughter Rikta Akhter filed a written complaint at the police station. Around midnight, police registered it as a case. The prime accused named in the case is Shimul Billal, chairman of the local Akubpur Union Parishad (UP). Also named are Ward No. 2 member Bacchu Mia and local businessman Bashir Uddin.