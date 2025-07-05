Six more arrested over murder of mother, two children in Cumilla

Six more people have been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the murder of a mother and her two children in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla. They were arrested today, Saturday, from the Banasree area of Dhaka.

Mahmudul Hasan, company commander of CPC-2 Cumilla of RAB-11, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo around 2:00pm today.

He said that six people have been arrested from Banasree in Dhaka in connection with the triple murder. They fled the area after the killing. The details of the incident will be shared at a press briefing at 5:00pm today at the RAB media center in Dhaka, he added.

Later, the arrested individuals will be handed over to the Bangra Bazar police station in Muradnagar.

Meanwhile, two people were detained in a joint operation by the army and police last night. They have also been shown as arrested in the murder case and were sent to the Cumilla court this afternoon. So far, a total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.