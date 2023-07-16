Physician Nusrat, dead or alive?

This was an incident of 15 years ago. A physician went missing while she was returning home from hospital in Chattogram. A case was filed in this regard and investigations were carried out. But the missing physician could not be found. Her father is been exhausted running to police stations and courts. He has not given up hope to find his daughter.

The missing physician is Nusrat Alam. She was 26 when she went missing.

Her father Nurul Alam Bhuiyan said, "My daughter couldn't be traced. Police couldn't do anything. I still don't know if she is dead or alive. Show me the graveyard if she is dead."

Nusrat passed HSC from Ispahani Public School and College in Chattogram city. Later she was admitted to Chattogram Medical College. She passed her MBBS in the academic session of 2006-07. She received PGT (Post Graduate Training) at CMC hospital.