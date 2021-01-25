Indian man arrested at Dhaka airport with fake UK visa

An Indian man was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Sunday night when he was trying to fly to London with a fake United Kingdom (UK) visa.

The man was identified Shakthivel, 26, a resident of Noida of West Bengal in India, according to information on his passport.

Sources at the airport said the counter staff became suspicious of the visa when Shakthivel went to the check-in at the counter of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for boarding. Later, they contacted the Immigration Liaison officer at the UK High Commission.

After scrutiny, the immigration liaison officer confirmed that the UK visa was forged. Shakthival was then handed over to the airport armed police.

Alamgir Hossain, the additional superintendent (ASP, operations and media) of AAP, said Shakthivel was handed over to the Airport Police station where a case was filed against him on early Monday.

Sources at the Immigration police said Sakhtival entered Bangladesh through Benapole on 20 January.