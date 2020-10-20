Indigenous girl 'raped' in Feni

An indigenous girl has reportedly been raped by two men in BSCIC industrial area of Feni district town, reports UNB.

Police arrested rickshaw puller Riyad, son of Md Sadeq, hailing from Laxmipur and Chhoton Sheel, a saloon employee and son of Samir Sheel early Monday in this connection.

Adil Mahmud, officer-in-charge (operation) of Feni model police station, said that a case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in this connection with the police station.