Investigating officers changed 30 times in 7 cases

Five years have passed since the attacks on the minority community in Nasirnagar, Brahmanbaria, over allegations of hurting religious sentiment through a Facebook post.

On 30 October 2016, a total of 15 Hindu temples and over 300 houses were attacked, torched and looted centering the Facebook post allegedly uploaded by a certain Rasraj Das.

Of the eight cases filed over the incident, charge sheet was submitted in only one case 13 months since the incident. The remaining seven cases have seen changes of 30 investigating officers.

An allegation was raised against Rasraj, a resident of Horinber village under Haripur union of the upazila and fisherman, saying that he posted a picture on Facebook a day before the attacks that hurt religious sentiment. Police detained him that very day. Yet, ‘Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat’ and ‘Khati Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat’ still called protest programmes. The attacks were carried out later.