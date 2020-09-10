IO doesn’t want forensic tests of Sinha’s gun, phone

The investigation officer (IO) of a case filed over the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan does not want to conduct forensic and ballistic tests of Sinha’s loaded gun, his two mobile phone sets and a DSLR camera.

The IO has submitted an application with the court in this regard as well.

Why would such important evidences not be examined, Prothom Alo asked Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) legal and media wing director lieutenant colonel Ashiq Billah.

He said the IO thinks it is not necessary and that’s why he does not want to conduct the tests.