Iqbal among 4 put on 7-day remanded for hurting religious sentiment

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Cumilla court has placed Iqbal Hossain and three others on seven-day remand each in a case filed for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims and demeaning the holy Quran, reports BSS.

The other three accused are - Humayun Kabir, Ikram Hossain and Faisal Ahmed.

Police sources said during primary interrogation they confessed to their involvement in placing the holy Quran at the makeshift puja mandap at Nanuar Dighir Par in Cumilla.

Cumilla additional superintendent of police M Tanvir Ahmed confirmed the news to the news agency saying that Cumilla senior judicial magistrate Mithila Jahan Mita passed the remand order.

The court granted them seven-day remand after sub-inspector Mofizul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand appeal, he added.

