Irfan Salim cleared of narcotics case

Irfan Selim, son of Awami League leader Haji Salim and former ward councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), was relieved on Monday from a case filed with Chwakbazar police station under the Narcotics Control Act, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order following a petition filed by investigation officer of the case inspector Mohamamd Delwar Hossain.

On 28 October, four separate cases were filed against Irfan Salim, the suspended councilor of ward no 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and his bodyguard Zahid under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act.

Delwar Hossain, inspector (operation), of Chwakbazar police station filed two cases each against them for possessing illegal firearms and drugs.



