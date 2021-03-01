Irfan Salim cleared of narcotics case

Irfan Selim, son of Awami League leader Haji Salim and former ward councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), was relieved on Monday from a case filed with Chwakbazar police station under the Narcotics Control Act, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order following a petition filed by investigation officer of the case inspector Mohamamd Delwar Hossain.
On 28 October, four separate cases were filed against Irfan Salim, the suspended councilor of ward no 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and his bodyguard Zahid under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act.
Delwar Hossain, inspector (operation), of Chwakbazar police station filed two cases each against them for possessing illegal firearms and drugs.
On 26 October last year, a mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sentenced Irfan and his bodyguard to one year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.
RAB said Irfan and Zahid were given six-month jail each for drinking liquor and another six months for the illegal possession of walkie-talkies.
Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan's house during a RAB drive.
Irfan was arrested from his father's residence on 26 October, 2020 at Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka for 'attacking' lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy.
Wasif filed a case over the assault at Dhanmondi police station naming four people and several unnamed accused. The three other accused are -- AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All four are now behind bars.
According to the case statement, a private car hit Wasif's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.
Later, some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official and verbally abused his wife.
Immediately after the incident, the government suspended Irfan from the post of councillor for assaulting the Navy official.
On 5 January, a Dhaka court granted bail to Irfan Salim in the case.
On 18 February, a Dhaka court relieved Irfan from an arms case filed over the incident.