Top terror Mamun murder: Masked killer identified by firing style

A man runs desperately to save his life. Two pursuers close in behind him. Bullets are fired in rapid succession. He collapses to the ground and dies on the spot.

This is how Tariq Saif Mamun, once listed by police as a “top criminal”, was brazenly gunned down in broad daylight in front of National Medical College in Old Dhaka at around 10:45 am on 10 November last year.

The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit (CCTV) cameras. Yet the footage offered no clear clues to identify the killers as their faces were concealed behind masks.