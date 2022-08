A man was lynched to death by residents in Charafkira union of Naokhali's Companiganj upazila in the early hours on Wednesday on suspicion of being a cattle thief, reports news agency UNB.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately, police said.

A gang of thieves swooped on the cowsheds of Zakir Hossain and Noor Uddin in the Arjuntala area of the upazila around 3.30am, district superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Shahidul Islam said.