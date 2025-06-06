JSS, UPDF exchange fire in Baghaichhari

Two groups have exchanged fire in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati. The incident occurred in the Shubharanjan Karbaripara area of the upazila early Friday. Although one casualty has been reported, police could not confirm that.

According to the police and local residents, the incident of gunfire took place between the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF).

A group of UPDF members were reportedly staying in Shubharanjan Karbaripara of the northern Bangaltali union. Upon receiving this information, a team from PCJSS launched an attack on them. A gunfight then broke out between the two sides around 8:00 am today.

It is reported that a UPDF member was killed during the hour-long exchange of fire, although his name and identity have not been confirmed. Four people, including a child, were reportedly injured in the incident. Among them is a five-year-old child named Pragya Chakma from Shubharanjan Karbaripara.