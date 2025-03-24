Ex-IGP, 2 others sued for ‘killing 9 youths’ in 'anti-militant drive' in Kalyanpur

A misc-case has been registered with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) regarding the alleged killing of nine Islamic-minded youths framing them as militants in the ‘Jahajbari’ incident in the capital's Kalyanpur back in 2016.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, former DMP deputy commissioner (DC) Md Jasim Uddin Molla have been sent to prison after being shown arrested in the case.

A three-member tribunal headed by ICT chairman Justice Golam Mortuza passed the order today, Monday. The other two members of the tribunal were Justice Shafiul Alam Mahmud and district and session judge (retired) Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.