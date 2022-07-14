Matarbari deep seaport: Surveyor allegedly received commission on land acquisition

A surveyor allegedly received commission from people who had their land acquired for the part of the Matabari deep seaport in Dhalghata union of Moheskhali, Cox’s Bazar

Earlier on 1 July, surveyor Atikur Rahman was detained in possession with Tk 2.36 million (23.6 lakh) after arriving in Dhaka from Cox’s Bazar.

Chairman of Dhalghata union parishad (UP) Kamrul Hasan told Prothom Alo surveyor Atikur Rahman had been in charge of land acquisition for various government projects in Hoyanak and Dhalghata unions for one and a half years and he built a strong network of land agents.

A compensation of Tk 5.5 million was fixed per acre to acquire 315 acres of land for the seaport but land owners had to give the surveyor a commission of 20-30 per cent through his agents. They informed the concerned offices including the Land Acquisition (LA) Office, but to no avail, the UP chairman claimed.