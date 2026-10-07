How Pichchi Raja escaped: CCTV footage reveals what happened

A blue prison van suddenly came to a halt on the busy road in Tantibazar in the capital. The clock showed 5:58 pm. At one point, the rear door of the prison van was opened.

Three masked men then stepped onto the road one after another from the slowly moving vehicle. Two were accused in criminal cases, while the other was a police officer.

The escape of Mohammadpur’s notorious drug dealer Raja, also known as Pichchi Raja, was captured on multiple CCTV cameras. Several footage clips obtained yesterday evening, Tuesday, appear to show that he escaped with the assistance of police.