Jannat Ara files rape case against Mamunul

Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque’s “second wife” Jannat Ara has filed a rape case against him on Friday with Sonargaon police station in Narayanganj.
Although Mamunul claimed Jannat as his second wife, she alleged that Mamunul did not marry her.
“Mamunul Haque built up a relationship with me by promising to marry me and taking advantage of my helplessness. Mamunul would dilly-dally about marriage whenever I brought the matter. He took me to different hotels and resorts since 2018,” alleged Jannat.
After the filing of the case, Jannat told reporters, “Mamunul Haque was cheating me for a long time. I want the state to ensure justice.”
Assistant superintendent of Narayanganj police Amir Khosru said the case has been filed under women and children repression prevention act. Inspector (investigation) of Sonargaon police station Shafiqul Islam will investigate the case.
Jannat said she got acquainted with Mamunul in 2005 as he was a close friend of her husband Shahidul Islam. Mamunul frequented their home and was instrumental in widening the rift in their marital life.
At one stage Jannat and Shahidul got divorced at the suggestion of Mamunul, she said.
Jannat in the case document said that Mamunul later brought her to Dhaka and kept her at a North Dhanmondi house. Mamunul also got her a job at a beauty parlor in Dhaka and bore her living costs.
On 3 April, Mamunul was found along with Jannat at a resort in Narayanganj's Sonargaon. Mamunul’s supporters later attacked the resort and caught him.
Jannat in the case statement alleged that Mamunul confined her to the house of an acquaintance after that incident and barred her from contacting anyone.
Jannat said she informed her elder son about the ordeal. Later detective branch of police freed her and handed over her to father.
DB took Jannat’s father Waliur Rahman into custody on 24 April. He later filed a general diary with Kalabagan police station on 26 April and police rescued Jannat the following day from a house in Mohammadpur.