Jannat Ara files rape case against Mamunul

Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque’s “second wife” Jannat Ara has filed a rape case against him on Friday with Sonargaon police station in Narayanganj.

Although Mamunul claimed Jannat as his second wife, she alleged that Mamunul did not marry her.

“Mamunul Haque built up a relationship with me by promising to marry me and taking advantage of my helplessness. Mamunul would dilly-dally about marriage whenever I brought the matter. He took me to different hotels and resorts since 2018,” alleged Jannat.

After the filing of the case, Jannat told reporters, “Mamunul Haque was cheating me for a long time. I want the state to ensure justice.”