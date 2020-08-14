Jashore juvenile correction centre's superintendent suspended, ten detained

Earlier, ten people were detained for interrogation, said additional superintendent of police, DSB, Towhidul Islam.



Earlier, three teenagers were killed and 15 others were injured in a clash at the correction centre Thursday evening.



The injured teens claimed that the deaths occurred due to the violence committed by the correction centre's officials and Ansar members.



The three teenagers were brutally beaten up by the Centre officials and Ansar men and later succumbed to their injuries without getting any medical treatment in time, they alleged.



The deceased were - Naim Hossain, 15, son of Nannu Parmanik of Shibganj, Parvej Hasan Rabbi, 18, son of Roza Mia of Daulatpur and Rasel Hossain, 18. The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.



