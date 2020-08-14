Jashore juvenile correction centre's superintendent suspended, ten detained

The superintendent of a juvenile correction centre in Jashore was suspended and ten people including the centre's officials and Ansar men were held for interrogation centering the clash that killed three adolescents there on Thursday evening, reports UNB.
The correction centre's superintendent Abdullah Al Masud was suspended and a three-member probe body was formed over the matter, said deputy commissioner of Jashore Md Tomijul Islam Khan.
The body has been asked to submit a report within five working days, he said.
Earlier, ten people were detained for interrogation, said additional superintendent of police, DSB, Towhidul Islam.
Earlier, three teenagers were killed and 15 others were injured in a clash at the correction centre Thursday evening.
The injured teens claimed that the deaths occurred due to the violence committed by the correction centre's officials and Ansar members.
The three teenagers were brutally beaten up by the Centre officials and Ansar men and later succumbed to their injuries without getting any medical treatment in time, they alleged.
The deceased were - Naim Hossain, 15, son of Nannu Parmanik of Shibganj, Parvej Hasan Rabbi, 18, son of Roza Mia of Daulatpur and Rasel Hossain, 18. The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Mushfiq, Trainer at the correction centre, on Thursday said a number of adolescents were injured a few days ago after their two groups locked into a fight. The clash on Thursday evening was related to the previous one.
The trio was declared dead after being taken to the hospital, he added.
"The boys had several wounds on their bodies," Amiyo Das, doctor at the hospital said.