Sagira Morshed murder: 2 get life imprisonment, 3 released

Meanwhile, three other suspects were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. They are - Hasan Ali Chowdhury, 70, Sayedatul Mahmud alias Shaheen, 64, and Mantu Mandal.

The incident took place on Siddheswari Road in Dhaka, on 25 July in 1989, when Sagira Morshed was fatally shot in a brutal attack as she was on her way to pick up her daughter from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

According to witnesses, two assailants on a motorcycle attempted to steal her gold bangles, ultimately shooting her as she tried to escape. Morshed succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital, marking a tragic end to what initially appeared as a robbery.