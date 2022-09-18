Armed Rohingyas attack APBn members at Balukhali camp

An Armed Police Battalion (APBn) member was seriously injured after some armed Rohingya men attacked him at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar Saturday during a drive, reports UNB.

The injured, Abu Sayed, 22, has been stationed in Armed Police Battalion 14 (APBn 14), a specialised unit of police at the Rohingya camp.

The incident took place at block D-5 of Balukhali Camp-7, said Additional Deputy Inspector General Syed Harunur Rashid, commanding officer of APBn 14.