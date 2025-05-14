Committee formed to investigate DU student Shahriar's murder

The Dhaka University authorities have formed a seven-member investigation committee over the killing of Chhatra Dal leader Shahriar Alam Shamya, a student of the university.

Professor Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, dean of the Faculty of Arts, has been made the head of the committee, which has been asked to submit the investigation report within the next three working days.

The university public relations office disclosed this in a statement sent to the media today, Wednesday.

According to the statement, the other members of the committee are professor Mohammad Ikramul Haque, dean of the Faculty of Law; professor Tayebur Rahman, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences; professor Md Sirajul Islam, provost of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall; and professor Md Abul Kalam Sarkar from the Department of Persian Language and Literature.

Assistant proctor Sharmin Kabir will serve as the member-secretary of the committee, and deputy registrar (investigation) Ayub Ali will carry out secretarial duties.