Evaly executives Rassel, Shamima arrested again amid 391 pending warrants
Detectives have arrested Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and its Chairperson Shamima Nasrin in the capital.
A team of the Detective Branch (DB) detained them in the city’s Dhanmondi area early Tuesday, said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhanmondi Police Station.
He said a total of 391 arrest warrants are pending against the two.
The Evaly executives were earlier arrested on 16 September, 2021, on charges of fraud and embezzlement.
Shamima Nasrin was released on bail in April 2022, while Mohammad Rassel secured bail in December the same year.
However, it was not clear in which specific cases they were arrested this time.