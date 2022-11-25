Bangladesh gets Tk 2b smuggled gold every day: BAJUS

With BFIU chief Md. Masud Biswas in the chair senior official of the financial intelligence and a 13-member delegation of BAJUS led by its president Sayem Sobhan, attended the meeting.
In response to BAJUS delegation’s information and proposal, Masud assured to protect Bangladesh from the gold smugglers and strengthen the raid against gold smuggling in the country.
The BAJUS leaders informed the meeting that the smuggling occurs by air, road, and waterways.
As a result, Tk 730 billion (73,000 crore) worth of smuggled gold arrives in Bangladesh annually and most of it is smuggled out of the country.
The BAJUS leaders presented seven recommendations to stop the smuggling of gold.