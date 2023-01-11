Rifat murder: HC refuses to hear Minni's bail petition

The High Court refused to hear the petition filed by Ayesha Siddika Minni -- sentenced to death for her invilvement in her husband Rifat Sharif’s murder -- seeking bail in the murder case, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and justice Biswajit Debnath refused to hear Minni's bail petition when her lawyers advocate Syeda Nasrin and advocate Jamiul Haque Foysal made a plea before the court.

“The HC bench refused to hear the petition today (Wednesday) and we’ll go to another bench and place the petition,” said advocate Jamiul.