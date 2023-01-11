Rifat murder: HC refuses to hear Minni's bail petition

Earlier, on 16 October, 2022, Ayesha Siddika Minni filed a petition with the High Court, seeking bail in the murder case.
On 6 October, 2020, Minni moved the High Court challenging the lower court verdict.
On 30 September, 2020, Minni and five others were sentenced to death by district and sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman over Rifat's killing in Barguna in broad daylight in 2019.
The full verdict of the case was published on 3 October, 2020, and the death reference reached the High Court Division the next day.
Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death in Barguna town on 26 June, 2019. He was attacked near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him from the attackers.
Rifat’s father filed a murder case accusing 24 people. Although Minni was initially named as a witness, she was later arrested on 16 July, 2019, and made an accused.
Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on July 2 that year.
Minni and nine others were indicted for Rifat’s murder on 1 January, 2020.
Meanwhile, 14 other underage accused are being tried separately at a juvenile court for the killing.