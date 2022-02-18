Journalist, another arrested in DSA case in Satkhira

Babul Akhter, officer-in-charge (OC) of Satkhira DB police, said police arrested the duo from the Patkelghata area on Thursday night following a case that was filed against three people under the Digital Security Act for allegedly writing provocative statements against the police and the government on Facebook.

DB sub-inspector (SI) Arifur Rahman, who is the plaintiff in the case, said he filed a case under the Digital Security Act against three people at the Satkhira sadar police station on Thursday evening on various charges including sending anonymous application to senior police officials against the subordinates as well as writing provocative and offensive remarks on Facebook against the recently departed assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Humayun Kabir of Tala circle.