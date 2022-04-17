Journalist Mohiuddin murder case: Main accused Raju killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB

Maj Mohammad Sakib Hossain, Company Commander of RAB-11 (Crime Prevention Company-2) in Cumilla said to Prothom Alo that the RAB personnel went to Golabari area to conduct an anti-smuggling raid on Saturday night.
Sensing their presence the smugglers fired shots on the RAB team. The RAB team also opened fire in self-defence and to protect government properties, he added.
Maj Mohammad Sakib Hossain further said later, a person with bullet injury was found at the spot of the gunfight. A pistol and ammos were recovered from the spot.
The man was rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where physician declared him dead.
He claimed that a RAB member also sustained injuries in the incident.
Maj Mohammad Sakib further informed Prothom Alo, the deceased was identified as Md Raju after being declared dead. He is from Bishnupur village in Panchthubi union of Cumilla’s Adarsha Sadar upazila. He was the son of Sadek Mia, a resident of the village.
The RAB Company Commander said Raju used to stay at gate no. 15 of Mainamati Saheb Bazar area with his family. He had a motorcycle business in the cantonment area. But, he used to trade drug and run a business of smuggled cloths.
Journalist Mohiuddin was shot dead in Haidrabad area adjacent to Shankuchail in Rajapur union of Burichang upazila, Cumilla on Wednesday night.
As of now four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police said, drug traders lured Mohiuddin there with the promise of providing information and killed him.
Mohiuddin was a staff reporter of Burichang upazila’s local newspaper ‘Cumillar Dak’. He was vocal against narcotics use and trade on the social media.