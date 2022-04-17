Journalist Mohiuddin murder case: Main accused Raju killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB

The main accused in Cumilla’s local journalist Mohiuddin Sarker murder case was killed in an alleged gunfight with a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Raju, 34.

The incident took place near the Indian Border in Golabari area of Panchthubi union in Cumilla’s Adarsha Sadar upazila at around 2:00am. Local people confirmed Md Raju’s identity to Prothom Alo.