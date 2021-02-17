JU teacher sacked over sexual harassment of student

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have sacked Sanowar Siraj, assistant professor of Government and Politics department, for sexually harassing a female student of the same department.
The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting of the university chaired by JU vice-chancellor professor Farzana Islam on Tuesday night, reports UNB.
JU acting registrar Ramina Kaneez, also a syndicate secretary, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
About the university’s decision, Sanowar Siraj said, “I didn’t get justice. It is a biased decision. I submitted some crucial documents but the authorities did not accept those.”
On 19 September last year, a 43th batch student of Government and Politics department submitted a written complaint to the department chairman bringing allegations of sexual harassment against Sanowar Siraj.
Later on 23 September, the student, a resident student of Pritilata Hall, attempted suicide by taking dozens of sleeping pills at her hall room as the department authorities allegedly tried to hush up the allegations of sexual harassment against the teacher.
After this, the issue of sexual harassment by the accused came to the limelight and the students of the university began protest demanding the punishment of Sanowar Siraj.
On 25 September, professor Nasrin Sultana, chairman of the department, sent the written complaint to the 'Sexual harassment Prevention Cell' of the university following the suicide attempt of the victim.
The cell recommended the university authorities to remove the accused from all types of academic and administrative activities of the university.
On 29 September, the university authorities remove Sanowar Siraj from all types of academic and administrative activities.