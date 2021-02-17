JU teacher sacked over sexual harassment of student

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have sacked Sanowar Siraj, assistant professor of Government and Politics department, for sexually harassing a female student of the same department.

The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting of the university chaired by JU vice-chancellor professor Farzana Islam on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

JU acting registrar Ramina Kaneez, also a syndicate secretary, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

About the university’s decision, Sanowar Siraj said, “I didn’t get justice. It is a biased decision. I submitted some crucial documents but the authorities did not accept those.”

On 19 September last year, a 43th batch student of Government and Politics department submitted a written complaint to the department chairman bringing allegations of sexual harassment against Sanowar Siraj.