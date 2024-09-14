Youth who harassed girls on Cox’s Bazar beach detained

Police detained a youth named Mohammad Farokul Islam for beating and harassing two girls on Cox’s Bazar sea beach. Videos of Farokul, 23, punishing the girls by making them do sit-ups while holding their ears have gone viral on social media.

Detective branch (DB) police of Cox’s Bazar detained Farokul on Friday night near Bhola Babu petrol pump area. Police are trying to identify others involved with the harassment of the girls.

Detained Farokul is a madrasa student and son of Mazedul Islam from Chunati in Chattogram’s Lohagara. He has been living in the Baharchhara area in Cox’s Bazar for several years.

Police said Farokul was seen beating up the girls with sticks in the viral videos. He posted the pictures of a harassed girl on his Facebook on Thursday.

Analysing posts of Farokul, police found out that he along with many others harassed women on the Cox’s Bazar sea beach. Three videos of the incidents made rounds on social media.