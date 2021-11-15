Judgment deferred in model Tinni murder case

A Dhaka court on Monday deferred the pronouncement of the verdict in model Syeda Tania Mahbub Tinni murder case following a petition filed by her father and uncle, reports UNB.

Dhaka 7th additional district and sessions judge Keshab Roy Chowdhury passed the order.

The court also fixed 5 January for recording the statements of two witnesses- Tinni's father Syed Mahbubur Karim and her uncle Syed Rezaul Karim in the case.