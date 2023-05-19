Child lured with chocolates and sold for Tk 200,000

Three-year-old Md Siddik was kidnapped 23 days ago from Dhaka Udyan area of Mohammadpur in the capital.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-2 members conducted operations in Dhaka and Gopalganj and rescued the child on Thursday. Five persons have been arrested in this case.

Details about the case were presented at a press conference held at RAB’s media centre in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Friday afternoon.

It was said at the press conference that the child Siddik was playing with his eight-year-old sister Humayra beside their house in Mohammadpur’s Dhaka Udyan area on the afternoon of 26 April.