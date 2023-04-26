Five Rohingya teens abducted from a park

Five Rohigya teenagers were allegedly abducted by miscreants from a park in the Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Monday, reports UNB.
The family members of the abductees said the kidnappers asked for Tk 2 million from them as ransom over mobile phones on Tuesday.
Confirming the incident, Md Jamal Pasha, superintendent of police (SP) at the 16-Armed Police Battalion (APBN), said the victims were abducted while they were celebrating Eid at the Jadimudar’s Natural Park on Monday.
“However, we do not have any information about the ransom. The families didn’t inform us about this. Effort are on to rescue the children as soon as possible,” the SP added.
Md Ekram, chairman of the Nayapara registered Rohingya camp management committee, said seven to eight miscreants wearing masks abducted the children from the park and took them to a hill.
The victims--Md Belal, 13, Nur Kamal, 12, Nur Arafat, 12, Osman, 14 and another Nur Kamal, 15, are residents of different blocks of the Rohingya camp.