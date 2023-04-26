Five Rohingya teens abducted from a park

Five Rohigya teenagers were allegedly abducted by miscreants from a park in the Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Monday, reports UNB.

The family members of the abductees said the kidnappers asked for Tk 2 million from them as ransom over mobile phones on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, Md Jamal Pasha, superintendent of police (SP) at the 16-Armed Police Battalion (APBN), said the victims were abducted while they were celebrating Eid at the Jadimudar’s Natural Park on Monday.