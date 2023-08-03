Amazon's name used in China to cheat in Bangladesh

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has identified a gang that was deceiving people, publishing such advertisements for a long time and opening a website that resembles the US online platform Amazon.

The DB officials said the advertisement read, “Earn Tk 18,000 per month by working online for only 20 minutes a day.”

The gang would extract money by trapping people who used to search for part-time work online, the officials added.

The head of the criminal gang is Deng, a China citizen. He was deceiving the people of Bangladesh from China.

Members of the gang have laundered about Tk 1 billion to China through informal channels, the law enforcement claimed.