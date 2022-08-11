'Boyfriend' arrested over physician murder at Dhaka hotel

Earlier, a throat-slit body of Jannatul Nayeem Siddique was recovered from a hotel, namely Family Service Apartment, in the capital's Pathapath.
Physician Shafiqul Alam, father of Jannatul, filed a murder case on Wednesday night with Kalabagan police station.
The case statement reads Jannatul had an affair with Rezaul, which her father, Shafiqul, didn't accept. That is the reason why Rezaul killed Jannatul premeditatedly.
Police said Jannatul was studying gynecology at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) after completing her MBBS from Moghbazar community medical college hospital in Dhaka while Rezaul works at a private bank.
They booked the hotel introducing themselves as a couple. Later, Rezaul left the hotel at around 8:00pm. The hotel manager called him at around 12:00 am. Then, Rezaul said he will return to the hotel in a while. Following that, he switched off the phone, added police.
Later, the hotel authorities found a throat-slit body of Jannatul and informed the police.