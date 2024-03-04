DU forms probe body over sexual harassment allegations against professor

Dhaka University syndicate has formed two probe bodies to look into allegations, including of sexual harassment, against Mass Communication and Journalism department professor Naadir Junaid.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the DU syndicate on Sunday.

Last month, a total of 28 postgraduate students brought allegations that the professor handed them bad grades out of personal grudge. On the heels of that, a female student of the department brought the allegation of sexual harassment and emotional abuse against the professor. In the face of strong protests by journalism students, the Dhaka University administration last month sent Naadir Junaid on forced leave for three months.

Again in the last week of the previous month, another former female student at a university in the capital brought allegations of sexual harassment against Naadir.

