Murder case: Amu lands in jail, Shambhu on 6-day remand
A Dhaka court Tuesday sent former minister and Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu to jail and placed former Barguna-1 lawmaker Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu on a six-day remand in the trader Abdul Wadud murder case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman passed the order as police produced Amu before the court after the end of his six-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind bars until the probe was completed.
Amu’s lawyer, however, argued for his bail. After hearing both sides, the court sent Amu to jail.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza on 7 November placed the former minister on six-day remand in the murder case.
In another hearing, metropolitan magistrate Sharifur Rahman granted a six-day remand to Shambhu as police produced him before the court, and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand.
The defence, however, argued for Shambhu’s bail. After hearing both sides, the court placed the former lawmaker on a six-day remand.
Abdul Wadud was killed in the city’s New Market area on 19 July during the recent student movement.
Wadud’s relative Abdur Rahman filed the case on 21 August against 130 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Salman F Rahman and Amir Hossain Amu.
Detective Branch (DB) of the police arrested Shambhu from the capital’s Uttara area on 11 November.