Prothom Alo English Desk
Girl gang-raped inside train at Kamalapur

Police arrested five youths on charge of gang-raping a 17-year-old-girl inside a bogie of an inter-district train stationed in the city's Kamalapur railway station early Saturday, reports UNB.

Of the arrestees, two have given confessional statement about their involvement in the gang rape before a Dhaka court, police says.

However, another perpetrator known as Imran has been absconding since the incident.

The arrestees were identified as Nazmul, 25, Anwar, 20, Naim, 25, Sumon, 21, and Ruman alias Kalu,22.

Quoting the 17-year old female juvenile, police said the victim hailing from a village of Netrokona reached Kamalapur police station by an inter-district train at around 8:30pm on Friday night.

She came to Dhaka leaving her village home after a quarrel with her parents, said OC of Kamalapur railway police station Ferdous Ahmed.

As she had no specific destination, she was waiting at Platform no-2. Absconding Imran struck up a conversation with her and asked her to stay inside the bogie at Platform No-1 saying that it will be safe for her.

Later at around 12:30am, Imran along with 4-5 others went to the bogie and raped her forcibly. When a railway security guard was passing near the bogie, the perpetrators fled the scene in fear.

The security guard rescued the girl and handed her over to Kamalapur railway police in the morning. Later, the police arrested the five youths from the station area identified by the victim.

A victim filed a case with Kamalapur railway police station.

Police produced the arrested five before a Dhaka court on Saturday afternoon. Of them, Naim and Sumon gave confessional statements on their involvement in the gang rape incident, said the OC.

All of the accused were sent to jail, while police are still hunting for absconder Imran.

