Girl gang-raped inside train at Kamalapur

Police arrested five youths on charge of gang-raping a 17-year-old-girl inside a bogie of an inter-district train stationed in the city's Kamalapur railway station early Saturday, reports UNB.

Of the arrestees, two have given confessional statement about their involvement in the gang rape before a Dhaka court, police says.

However, another perpetrator known as Imran has been absconding since the incident.

The arrestees were identified as Nazmul, 25, Anwar, 20, Naim, 25, Sumon, 21, and Ruman alias Kalu,22.

Quoting the 17-year old female juvenile, police said the victim hailing from a village of Netrokona reached Kamalapur police station by an inter-district train at around 8:30pm on Friday night.

She came to Dhaka leaving her village home after a quarrel with her parents, said OC of Kamalapur railway police station Ferdous Ahmed.