Driver Raju was carrying 13.5 tons on 7-ton truck

Driver Md Raju alias Sipon was carrying almost twice as much goods than the capacity on the truck.

Losing balance, he drove the truck into a pregnant woman, her husband and their daughter. They were waiting to cross the road at Trishal, Mymensingh.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the driver Raju from Savar, Dhaka, on Monday.

RAB organised a press briefing in this regard at the its Media Centre in Karwan Bazar of the capital area on Tuesday.