Man arrested for threatening Hero Alom

The police have arrested a man from Golapganj upazila in Sylhet in a case filed over threatening Ashraful Alom alias Hero Alom over the phone, reports UNB.
The arrestee was identified as Abu Ahmed, 25, of Dakshinbhag (Tiranga) area of Bhadeshwar union of the upazila. The police arrested him from his house on Tuesday afternoon.
Assistant media officer of Gopalganj district police Shyamal Banik confirmed the matter.
Quoting Golapganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Rafiqul Islam, he said, “Abu Ahmed was arrested in a case filed by Hero Alom with Hatirjheel police station. According to the case statement, the accused threatened Hero Alom over the phone to kill him.”
Abu confessed that he had threatened Hero Alom over the phone during the primary interrogation after his arrest, Shyamal Banki said.
Abu's mobile phone was seized and he has been kept in the custody of Golapganj Model Police Station, said Shyamal.
The arrestee will be produced before a court on Wednesday, he added.