Rohingya man hacked dead in Kutupalang camp

Miscreants hacked a Rohingya man to death in Kutupalang camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya on Tuesday.

The victim Syedul Amin, 45, is son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of A-11 block of the Kutupalang camp.

The Rohingya camp’s leader Jalal Ahmed said centrain a Rohingya man called Syedul to come out of his house for some important talks. After he was taken to an open space near the mosque, around 10-12 came and started hacking Syedul indiscriminately.