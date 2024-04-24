Rohingya man hacked dead in Kutupalang camp
Miscreants hacked a Rohingya man to death in Kutupalang camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya on Tuesday.
The victim Syedul Amin, 45, is son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of A-11 block of the Kutupalang camp.
The Rohingya camp’s leader Jalal Ahmed said centrain a Rohingya man called Syedul to come out of his house for some important talks. After he was taken to an open space near the mosque, around 10-12 came and started hacking Syedul indiscriminately.
Local Rohingyas took Syedul to Ukhiya upazila health complex where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.
Ukhiya police station’s officer in charge Md Shamim Hossain Syedul was killed by sharp weapons. It has been learnt that the incident took place over establishing supremacy in the Rohingya camp.
He said the body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy. Police are conducting drives to arrest the miscreants.