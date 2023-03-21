Arav Khan not detained in Dubai: State minister for foreign affairs

When asked whether they are trying to bring back Rabiul, Shahriar Alam said, "We have already contacted the authorities of that country about him."
Arav Khan inaugurated the Arav Jewellers outlet in Dubai on 15 March in an extravagant event. He made several Facebook posts, inviting stars of Bangladesh's sports and entertainment world to the event.
Later it was found he was known as Bangladeshi among the expats although he was staying in Dubai with an Indian passport. In the meantime, he visited Bangladesh with an Indian passport.
Rabiul is a resident of Kotalipara of Gopalganj. His father is a scrap trader. Locals have been astonished as he has become a millionaire within a couple of years.
Bangladesh Police has sought support from Interpol to arrest Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan. Interpol has issued a 'red notice' in his name. Under such a context, different media outlets report Rabiul is detained in Dubai.