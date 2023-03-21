Arav Khan not detained in Dubai: State minister for foreign affairs

State minister for foreign minister Md Shahriar Alam has said absconding Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan has not yet been detained in Dubai.

He said this while replying to queries of newsmen at his office on Tuesday evening.

Rabiul Islam fled the country after being accused in a case filed over a police officer murder in Dhaka. He fled to India first and with an Indian passport as Arav Khan he moved to Dubai. This absconding accused has become a big gold businessman.