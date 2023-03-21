Crime

Arav Khan not detained in Dubai: State minister for foreign affairs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar AlamFile photo

State minister for foreign minister Md Shahriar Alam has said absconding Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan has not yet been detained in Dubai.  

He said this while replying to queries of newsmen at his office on Tuesday evening.

Rabiul Islam fled the country after being accused in a case filed over a police officer murder in Dhaka. He fled to India first and with an Indian passport as Arav Khan he moved to Dubai. This absconding accused has become a big gold businessman.

When asked whether they are trying to bring back Rabiul, Shahriar Alam said, "We have already contacted the authorities of that country about him."

Arav Khan inaugurated the Arav Jewellers outlet in Dubai on 15 March in an extravagant event. He made several Facebook posts, inviting stars of Bangladesh's sports and entertainment world to the event.

Later it was found he was known as Bangladeshi among the expats although he was staying in Dubai with an Indian passport. In the meantime, he visited Bangladesh with an Indian passport.

Rabiul is a resident of Kotalipara of Gopalganj. His father is a scrap trader. Locals have been astonished as he has become a millionaire within a couple of years.

Bangladesh Police has sought support from Interpol to arrest Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan. Interpol has issued a 'red notice' in his name. Under such a context, different media outlets report Rabiul is detained in Dubai.

